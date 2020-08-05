‘Dangerous, arrogant’ killer gets long jail term

He is a dangerous man whose actions showed him to be a person who decides who lives and who dies in his world of crime, gangs and drugs, a Port Elizabeth High Court judge who sentenced convicted double murderer Neville von Belling to two life sentences plus an additional 68 years said.



“No society can tolerate such arrogance,” judge Elna Revelas said on Wednesday when passing down sentence...

