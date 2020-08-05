Scam artist found guilty after duping teacher out of R700,000

A scam artist who convinced a teacher to resign from his job and cash in his pension so that his ancestors could multiply it has been found guilty of fraud.

During a period of two weeks, Bashir Kasenjera, who introduced himself as Professor Anadkat, managed to swindle R669,000 from the unsuspecting teacher.

He was convicted of fraud and corruption in terms of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday.

It was found that Kasenjera, a Malawian citizen in SA illegally, had tricked Port Elizabeth teacher Mlungisi Booi, 44, into cashing in his pension worth just over R1m in October 2017.

During June 2017 Booi, of Motherwell, had seen an advertisement in a local community newspaper, in which “Professor Anadkat” promised to work miracles with money.

Over the next four months, Kasenjera convinced Booi to take part in a series of spiritual rituals which ultimately had him believing that Kasenjera had the power to establish contact between Booi and his ancestors.

The state proved that Kasenjera eventually convinced his victim to resign from his employment as a high school teacher and promised that he would cleanse the money so that the ancestors would multiply it to R30m.

In October 2017, Booi resigned from his teaching post.

He received his pension payout in October the following year.

Kasenjera managed to dupe him out of R669,000 by convincing Booi to make a number of bank withdrawals and then to hand the money over to him to be cleansed.

When he was ultimately arrested during April 2018, Kasenjera attempted to bribe the detectives with R100,000 in exchange for his release from custody.

On Wednesday, state advocate Lise Keech called for a lengthy term of imprisonment of up to 18 years, stating that SA citizens were scammed daily by syndicates, especially when it came to their ancestral beliefs.

She said further that Kasenjera had been in the country illegally.

The matter was postponed to August 21 for sentencing.

- HeraldLIVE