Soldiers confiscated millions in illicit cigarettes, booze and dagga in July

Soldiers have confiscated R10m worth of illegal cigarettes, alcohol worth R180,000, counterfeit clothing worth R579,000 and other contraband worth R4.8m — and all this just during July.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said this more than R15.5m haul made significant strides in ensuring law and order since the start of the lockdown in March.

“The confiscated goods are in total defiance of lockdown restrictions and deprive the country’s revenue services, needed for government programmes,” said SANDF spokesperson Lt Col Connie Silwer.

The military was deployed to assist police and other law enforcement agencies to stop the illegal entry of undocumented people, seize contraband items and illicit cigarettes, stop smuggling of stolen vehicles and numerous other lockdown-related transgressions, said Silwer.

Soldiers deployed on the country's borders recovered cattle and sheep which were returned to rightful owners.