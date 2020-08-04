Mdantsane man accused of raping 21, killing 3, denies involvement

Malibongwe Ncokolo, the man accused of raping 21 women and murdering three, has denied involvement in some of the cases.

Ncokolo, 46, is a convicted rapist out on parole.

He was the first witness to be called by the defence team in the Bhisho high court. The state has already argued its case.

“I was not involved,” he told judge Igna Stretch when asked about women who were raped at Newlands and Mdantsane between September 2014 and May 2017. He said he had only heard about women, including school children, being raped.

Ncokolo was arrested near the Mdantsane Highway taxi rank on June 6 2017 after his DNA was allegedly found on a rape victim.

The court previously heard how Ncokolo allegedly instructed a victim to place her seven-month old baby on the ground before he raped her and her friend in 2015.

The trial continues.