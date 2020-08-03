VWSA's Thomas Schaefer appointed the new global CEO for Skoda Auto

Thomas Schaefer is leaving VWSA after being appointed the new global CEO for Skoda Auto.

Skoda Auto is part of the Volkswagen Group.

In a statement on Monday, VWSA spokesperson Andile Dlamini said Schaefer's appointment as the new global Skoda CEO was effective from August 3.

Schaefer was appointed chairman and MD of VWSA in February 2015.

Dlamini said in 2017, Schaefer's role was expanded to include Sub Saharan Africa as part of Volkswagen's expansion strategy into the region.

He said since then, VW had established its presence in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana, and signed memorandums of understanding with the governments of Nigeria and Ethiopia.

“Under Schaefer's leadership, VWSA has continued to maintain its dominance in the local passenger car market, with the Polo and Polo Vivo manufactured at the Uitenhage factory as the best-selling passenger models [in the country] as well as ramping up international exports by 30%.

“In 2019, VWSA enjoyed a record year with the Uitenhage factory achieving its highest production volume of 161,954 units and the Volkswagen Brand reporting a record-market share of 20.4%, the highest since 1996,” Dlamini said.

Schaefer will be succeeded by Dr Robert Cisek, who is currently responsible for the production strategy of the Volkswagen passenger cars brand in Wolfsburg.

In the statement, Schaefer said his tenure as MD of VWSA had been the highlight of his career so far.

“I am immensely proud to have worked for and led such an impactful and good company.

“Together with my team, we have moved VWSA forward with outstanding production and sales results which have earned our company recognition locally and abroad,” Schaefer said.

— HeraldLIVE