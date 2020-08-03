Vandalism shuts down Walmer Town Hall refuge
The Walmer Town Hall has been shut down as a temporary shelter for homeless people because of vandalism.
This is according to social development MEC Siphokazi Mani-Lusithi’s spokesperson Lufefe Mkutu.
He said those staying in the hall had vandalised the building.
“There were bottle stores nearby, which was a big challenge in controlling the use of alcohol. The residents were very disruptive during the evenings.”
He said those staying at the hall had been separated and sent to the shelters in Kwazakhele and Motherwell.
A worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said the vandalism had started on April 2.
Windows were broken and equipment stolen
“We found the sound system at a drug house in Sydenham. They stole the copper pipes from the toilets, the hand basins, the door handles, hand driers, extractor fans.
“The windows are broken all over, the stove is not working, they took the fridge and left it in the passage.
“The passage was full of urine bottles, and used drug needles,” the source said.
Sean Rivers, who volunteered as a co-ordinator at the hall, said he had stopped working there in the middle of April.
“My sponsors had peace of mind while I was there.
“Everything that was used and brought in was logged individually, but after I left things started going wrong, and all my sponsors pulled out.”
Thomas Case, 61, who is wheelchair-bound due to a stroke that has left him homeless for 31 years, said 80 people had been taken to Kwazakhele and the rest to Motherwell.
“The hall for four months was [the site of] an orgy for sex, drugs and rock and roll. There was no law or order.
“Had there been no theft, we would still be having orgies but since my stroke I’ve never had that much sex.
“In the last two months there were food problems.
“Every time reporters came they’d fix things for about three days and then things went back to their horrible state.
“I’m in debt, because I took a loan.
“I bought clothes that were stolen, I bought food and a camping bed,” Case said.
Peter Lawrence, 31, said he refused to live in the temporary shelters offered, because they were Covid-19 hotspots, but he feared if he got the virus now he would not live longer than a week.
Bryon Booth, 33, from KwaZulu-Natal refused to go to the offered temporary shelters in fear of them being hotspots.
“I don’t want to go to unfamiliar areas now. I rather stay in an area I am already familiar with,” he said.