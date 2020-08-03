Vandalism shuts down Walmer Town Hall refuge

“We found the sound system at a drug house in Sydenham. They stole the copper pipes from the toilets, the hand basins, the door handles, hand driers, extractor fans.

“The windows are broken all over, the stove is not working, they took the fridge and left it in the passage.

“The passage was full of urine bottles, and used drug needles,” the source said.

Sean Rivers, who volunteered as a co-ordinator at the hall, said he had stopped working there in the middle of April.

“My sponsors had peace of mind while I was there.

“Everything that was used and brought in was logged individually, but after I left things started going wrong, and all my sponsors pulled out.”

Thomas Case, 61, who is wheelchair-bound due to a stroke that has left him homeless for 31 years, said 80 people had been taken to Kwazakhele and the rest to Motherwell.

“The hall for four months was [the site of] an orgy for sex, drugs and rock and roll. There was no law or order.

“Had there been no theft, we would still be having orgies but since my stroke I’ve never had that much sex.

“In the last two months there were food problems.

“Every time reporters came they’d fix things for about three days and then things went back to their horrible state.

“I’m in debt, because I took a loan.

“I bought clothes that were stolen, I bought food and a camping bed,” Case said.