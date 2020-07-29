Winde condemns land invasions as R50m housing development is 'lost'

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has doubled down on his condemnation of violence and destruction of property committed by service delivery protesters and land invaders.

In several districts across the province and in poor neighbourhoods in the Cape Town metro, large-scale land grabs have taken place for several weeks, leading to clashes with authorities.

By last week, Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said at least eight land grabs were taking place daily, meaning law-enforcement authorities were stretched beyond their limits.

This was evident as land invaders sectioned off pieces of land directly next to the N2 highway. Skirmishes saw people throwing rocks at cars, forcing several roads to be closed, including the N2.

Schools, a library and a clinic were among the targets when protests turned violent.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Winde said: “We have seen the destruction of property, we are seeing schools being burnt down, we are seeing libraries and clinics being destroyed and burnt down and absolute illegality taking place.

“We need to condemn that in the strongest terms, and we need to ask our law enforcement people to find these people and bring them to book.