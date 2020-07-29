Teacher unions tight-lipped while future of school year remains unclear

Five teacher unions met basic education director-general Mathanzima Mweli on Monday night to find out when minister Angie Motshekga will reveal details about the management of the rest of the academic year.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last Thursday that pupils would take a four-week break from Monday to August 24, with the exception of matrics and grade 7s, he indicated that Motshekga would provide details.

Matrics were given a one-week break and grade 7s two weeks.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said on Tuesday they were in the process of “looking into the implications of the president’s announcement”.

He said a task team, approved by the cabinet recently, would look at the school calendar, the provision of basic services to schools, the revised directions, school nutrition and the phasing in of pupils.

According to close sources, members of the task team are expected to include education MECs and teacher union representatives.