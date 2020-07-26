Woman spots alleged cellphone thief 10 days later

Ten days after a woman was robbed of her cellphone at Pier 14 shopping centre, police have made an arrest.

The woman spotted the alleged perpetrator in Govan Mbeki Avenue on Saturday afternoon and immediately informed patrolling members of the Mount Road Crime Prevention team.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at about 2.50pm on Saturday the woman was spotted running down Govan Mbeki Avenue by patrolling SA Police Service members wearing civilian clothing.

They stopped her to inquire what was wrong.

Naidu said the frantic woman then informed officers that she had spotted the man who had allegedly robbed her of her cellphone on July 15.

She gave them a description of the man and the direction in which he was seen leaving.

“The suspect was spotted jumping into a taxi.

The taxi was located and stopped and the suspect fitting the description was apprehended before being positively identified by the complainant,” Naidu said.

The 56-year-old man is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of robbery.