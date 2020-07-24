Five men nabbed with possible links to Melville New Year's shooting

Five men arrested for alleged involvement in a kidnapping syndicate have been tentatively linked to a fatal Melville drive-by shooting in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Two women were killed and six other patrons wounded when they were sprayed with bullets in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said on Thursday evening that the five were arrested a predawn operation, when officers swooped on a house in Kliprivier, Johannesburg, where an alleged kidnapping syndicate was staying.

“The [police] team was following leads on the kidnapping of an Indian national, who was kidnapped earlier this month. This intelligence led the integrated multidisciplinary team to the Kliprivier house, where a total of five men, two of who are of foreign nationality, were arrested,” he said.

“Three of these men are likely to be charged with kidnapping, while the other two possibly for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.