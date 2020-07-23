Nearly 600 deaths in a single day as SA approaches 400,000 Covid-19 cases

SA recorded a massive 572 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry confirmed on Wednesday night.

Of the new deaths, 400 were recorded in the Eastern Cape. A further 114 were recorded in Gauteng, 35 in the Western Cape, 18 in KwaZulu-Natal and five in the Free State.

The ministry said that the newly recorded fatalities took the national death toll to 5,940.

The ministry's latest figures also reveal that SA climbed closer to the 400,000 mark of Covid-19 infections, with 13,150 new cases confirmed in 24 hours.

The health ministry said SA now had a total of 394,948 cases across the country, the majority in Gauteng (144,582), the Western Cape (87,847), the Eastern Cape (67,818) and KwaZulu-Natal (50,521).