News

‘Covid-19 peak still to come’

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 23 July 2020

SA started on the back foot when Covid-19 hit the country because the health-care system was already extremely weak and the lockdown managed to improve the situation only in certain areas.

This is the view of Aspen Pharmacare executive Stavros Nicolaou, who has been crucial in advising health minister Zweli Mkhize on the pandemic...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some

Most Read

X