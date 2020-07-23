‘Covid-19 peak still to come’
SA started on the back foot when Covid-19 hit the country because the health-care system was already extremely weak and the lockdown managed to improve the situation only in certain areas.
This is the view of Aspen Pharmacare executive Stavros Nicolaou, who has been crucial in advising health minister Zweli Mkhize on the pandemic...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.