Restaurateurs desperate for a lifeline

A million seats on the streets — it is a campaign that highlights the stark reality those in the restaurant industry face should things not turn around for them soon.



Well into their fourth month unable to trade at full capacity, eateries across the country participated in a protest on Wednesday to showcase the detrimental effect the regulations around the nationwide lockdown have had on the livelihoods of more than 500,000 people. ..

