Veteran artists join call for support from metro

A group of veteran Nelson Mandela Bay artists have thrown their weight behind the city’s younger artists who recently wrote an open letter to acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye complaining about being neglected by the municipality.



The Senior Citizens Artists Association (SECAA) represents 110 of the Bay’s well-known veteran musicians such as jazz singer Vuyelwa Qwesha-Luzipo, Reverend Patrick “Bra Pat” Pasha and multi-instrumentalist Wela Matomela, who say the recent open letter represents struggles they were met with in the city’s arts sector for decades, yet nothing has changed...

