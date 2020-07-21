Two new Angolan snake species named after Dr Bill Branch
Two snakes from Angola have been named after the late Bayworld herpetologist Dr Bill Branch, fitting tribute to the man who played a huge role in putting that country on the global reptile map.
A swamp snake which feeds on fish and a canary-yellow house snake, both new to science, will help keep alive the name of the man who collected them, and the work he did in more than 20 African countries, helping local scientists document their reptile and amphibian diversity...
