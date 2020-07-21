News

Isolating in luxury under eye of caring hotel staff

Nivashni Nair Journalist 21 July 2020

Room service, luxury accommodation, uncapped Wi-Fi  and Netflix. It could be the “suite life” if guests were not fighting a deadly virus.

Quarantine hotels are operational throughout the country as more South Africans who have tested positive for Covid-19 are opting to isolate away from home...

