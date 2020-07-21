Some Nelson Mandela Bay schools remain shut
Though schools across the country were given until Monday to reopen for grades 3 and 10, several Nelson Mandela Bay school governing bodies SGBs said some schools were still not adequately equipped and did not reopen as scheduled.
Citing insufficient person protective equipment, a shortage of teachers and overall unfavourable conditions, some SGBs are set to meet later this week to discuss a way forward...
