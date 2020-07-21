Gwede Mantashe in hospital after positive Covid-19 test

This is according to cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams, who said Mantashe was admitted on Monday.

Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle Mantashe tested positive last week, following which they went into self-quarantine.

“Today, minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on the advice of their family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” said Williams.

“We will continue to give the Mantashe family all the support they need during this time. We wish both minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery from this invisible enemy and we are quite confident that they will emerge victorious against the coronavirus.”