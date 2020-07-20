News

PODCAST | The missing - SA's unsolved missing persons cases

By Nicole Engelbrecht - 20 July 2020
What more can be done to help close missing person cases in SA?
What more can be done to help close missing person cases in SA?
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

South Africa has a huge number of unsolved and open missing person cases at any given time. Some are resolved relatively quickly, but many remain unsolved and eventually become cold cases as family members and friends of the missing person attempt to find a way to move on without any resolution.

In this week’s minisode, True Crime South Africa puts the spotlight on missing people in our country, and the advances being made by the police to move these cases along. We also look at 10 selected cases in the hopes of raising awareness.

LISTEN TO THE STORY: 

For more episodes, click here.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline: 082-821-3447).

Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA.

E-mail the show: wordsmith195@gmail.com

Latest Videos

Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some

Most Read

X