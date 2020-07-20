EP Cricket boss attacked at Arlington tip

PREMIUM

Port Elizabeth’s notorious Arlington tip made headlines at the weekend, again, this time after a prominent figure in the local cricket fraternity was assaulted by three panga-wielding men as he was dropping off garden refuse at the site on Saturday.



EP Cricket president Donovan May, 56, said he had been lucky to escape with minor injuries after he was held up by three men who threatened him with pangas and robbed him of a gold chain and his vehicle’s key...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.