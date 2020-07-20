Take a virtual tour of Bay art museum

You enter through the roof, somewhat like a cat burglar, but you are not there to steal but rather to learn about the Eastern Cape’s rich art history.

Through an innovative 360-degree virtual tour of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum, you are taken on a journey — either in English or isiXhosa — which is both visually exciting and educational.

The exhibition, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home, takes you through the museum’s permanent collection, allowing the experience of viewing the artworks and sculptures on display up-close.

At the click of the button, you scroll virtually through the room where the current collection is on exhibition and you can click on each item to get more information about the artist and the artwork.

Museum director Emma O’Brien gives a brief on the virtual tour which takes the viewer on a journey to “past and present, real and imaginary”.

The video blog explains that the museum has more than 8,000 pieces in its collection, which encompasses a dynamic regional collection reflecting the history and character of art, crafts and design produced in the Eastern Cape and its relationship to national and international trends.

“We focus on the story of Eastern Cape art but we also have a few examples of art from the rest of SA, as well as small collection of oriental and British art,” O’Brien said.

She said apart from the Ann Bryant Gallery in East London, and the University of Fort Hare, the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Art Museum is the custodian of the largest collection of art works in this field.

“We share this vast collection through temporary exhibitions, each of which has a unique focus.”

She said the collection on display was called Passages.

“We have selected artworks which show or share a journey that represents the artist.

“These journeys are both spiritual and emotional and in some cases physical journeys that the artist has recorded.”

The active link to the virtual tour is: https://www.nmbm.co.za/virtual_tours/virtual-tours/passages/