Boy, 10, suffers serious injuries during motorcycle track accident

A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital on Sunday afternoon after an accident at a motocross track in Sasolburg in the Free State.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12.15pm and found the young patient lying on the track with his father seated next to him.

It is understood that another rider had collided with the child while they were on the track.

“Medics assessed the boy and found that he had sustained severe injuries to his head and was in a serious condition,” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said the boy was treated, provided with pain-relief medication and airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent care.