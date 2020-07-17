Family rejects plea deal after dog mauls five-year-old in park

The boy's mother, Tessa, told Sowetan the deal would be a miscarriage of justice because of the injuries her son sustained during the attack.

The dog bit her son on the neck, 2mm from the carotid artery, which is a major blood vessel.

Both his ears were bitten off during the attack and part of his scalp was ripped off, leaving a deep gash.

One of his ears had to be reattached during a five-hour operation, which left him with more than 500 stitches.

The mother said her son still has nightmares about the incident and has been receiving counselling for the trauma.

The gruesome attack happened after Kapp allegedly approached Eli's family to express his displeasure with children playing with water balloons. Stomvig said her son was visiting his grandparents in Newcastle when the incident occurred.

She said she was told by her family members that Kapp approached the children and told them to stop wasting water because he was a ratepayer and did not appreciate what they were doing.

She said according to her sister, Kapp left the scene and returned moments later with a dog.

"The dog attacked the children, and got a hold of Eli before mauling him," Stomvig said.

In his proposed plea submitted to the NPA last week, Kapp denied setting his dog on the children.

He said he took the pit bull for a walk in the park and that it was wearing a collar and was on a leash.

"As I was walking Layla [the dog], she started pulling on her leash and pulling backwards. Her head slipped out of the collar and she started running in the direction of the park," he said in his statement contained in the plea.

He said he chased after the dog but could not catch her.

"As I approached the park I heard children screaming and shouting. On my arrival I realised Layla had bitten one of the children. I did not see the incident happening as I was still chasing the dog when the incident happened," he said.