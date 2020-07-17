Sponsored by Six Gun Grill Seasoning
RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Oxtail Stew
Serves: 4-6
Ingredients:
1 and 1/2 tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning
1 large pack of Oxtail
1 Onion
1/2 a Green Pepper and 1/2 a Yellow Pepper
2 Carrots
Fresh Thyme-just a pinch
2 Bay leaves
50g of Tomato Paste
1 tablespoon of Worcester sauce
Method:
- Brown the oxtail in olive oil. Once brown, remove it from the pot.
- In the same pot, fry the onions, carrots and peppers until cocked.
- Then add fresh thyme and bay leaves.
- Add the SIX GUN GRILL seasoning, tomato paste and Worcester sauce.
- Once all mixed together, add the browned oxtail back to the pot and mix well.
- Add sufficient water to slow cook the oxtail pot for approximately five hours, or until soft. Stove setting should be set to about 3 or 4.
- Keep checking the meat every hour.
- Once soft, serve this delicious stew with veggies, rice, bread or pap.
- Enjoy.
RECIPE | Zukiswa Ntezo Mtendeni