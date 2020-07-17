Leisure

RECIPE | Six Gun Grill Oxtail Stew

17 July 2020

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients:

1 and 1/2 tablespoons of SIX GUN GRILL seasoning

1 large pack of Oxtail

1 Onion

1/2 a Green Pepper and 1/2 a Yellow Pepper

2 Carrots

Fresh Thyme-just a pinch

2 Bay leaves

50g of Tomato Paste

1 tablespoon of Worcester sauce

Method:

  1. Brown the oxtail in olive oil. Once brown, remove it from the pot.
  2. In the same pot, fry the onions, carrots and peppers until cocked.
  3. Then add fresh thyme and bay leaves.
  4. Add the SIX GUN GRILL seasoning, tomato paste and Worcester sauce. 
  5. Once all mixed together, add the browned oxtail back to the pot and mix well.
  6. Add sufficient water to slow cook the oxtail pot for approximately five hours, or until soft. Stove setting should be set to about 3 or 4.
  7. Keep checking the meat every hour.
  8. Once soft, serve this delicious stew with veggies, rice, bread or pap. 
  9. Enjoy.

RECIPE | Zukiswa Ntezo Mtendeni

