New police boss ready to lead way in Bay
He was just a little boy at the time, but Major-General Thembisile Patekile vividly recalls the shiny shoes and freshly starched shirt the policeman who influenced his career was wearing the day he met him.
Now, decades later, not only does he wear his own police badge with pride, Patekile has been appointed district police commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.