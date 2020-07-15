New police boss ready to lead way in Bay

PREMIUM

He was just a little boy at the time, but Major-General Thembisile Patekile vividly recalls the shiny shoes and freshly starched shirt the policeman who influenced his career was wearing the day he met him.



Now, decades later, not only does he wear his own police badge with pride, Patekile has been appointed district police commissioner for Nelson Mandela Bay...

