Teachers back call to suspend classes
Nelson Mandela Bay principals and teachers have come out in support of a call by a teachers union for the government to close schools until after the Covid-19 pandemic has reached its peak.
The call was made by the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Tuesday following a special meeting of its national executive committee...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.