Motshekga's meeting with teachers unions cancelled

A meeting that was supposed to take place between teachers unions and the minister of basic education, Angie Motshekga on Wednesday has been cancelled.

According to the message sent to the unions the meeting, which was meant to discuss the way forward for schools amidst calls by education unions for the suspension of classes, has been cancelled due to the minister's consultation with the sector.

On Tuesday South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) announced that due to the spike in Covid 19 infections that has led to the deaths of teachers and pupils, schooling should be suspended until the peak period of the pandemic is over.