3-million lost their jobs after first month of Covid-19 lockdown

Employment has decreased substantially between February and April, after the Covid-19 lockdown was implemented, and close to half of the population has experienced hunger at some point during the same period.

The public also seems to have limited knowledge of the three most common Covid-19 symptoms, especially tiredness. This implies that many South Africans will not be in a good position to make decisions about when it would be vital to quarantine or seek care for Covid-19 symptoms.

These are some of the findings of the first wave of the National Income Dynamics Study- Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (Nids-Cram).

The survey is a telephonic follow-up panel survey of the participants in an earlier survey known as Nids. It convened a national consortium of 30 social science researchers from five South African universities to conduct Nids-Cram from May to December 2020.