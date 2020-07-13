Return to class amid Covid-19: join our free online debate on education

Education is a human right and a key contributor to sustainable growth. Disruptions to the academic year have consequences for pupils and society, and for the economic prosperity of future generations.

What are the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown and related uncertainties on the education system, pupils and youth employment in the Eastern Cape?

Join Business 360 hosts Roshni Gajjar, MD of StratAstute, and Paolo Giuricich, organisation development consultant at Smarter EQ, in conversation with Sharon Maasdorp, chief director at the Eastern Cape department of education; Luthando Jack, dean of students at Nelson Mandela University; and Sue Hagemann, key account manager at the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, as we discuss the return to class and the socio-economic impact of disruptions to the academic year.

The details

Date: Wednesday July 15

Time: 4.30pm

