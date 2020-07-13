Taxi drivers face jail time if passengers do not wear face masks

Public transport drivers and operators allowing commuters into their vehicles without a face mask can be prosecuted and jailed for up to six months, be fined, or both.

That's according to new lockdown regulations published overnight and signed by co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The regulations were gazetted shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday evening about the coronavirus pandemic.

“A driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public not wearing a cloth face mask, homemade item, or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth, to board or be conveyed in public transport owned or operated by him or her,” according to the regulations.

The same rules around the wearing of cloth face masks apply to building owners, managers, employers and school principals.