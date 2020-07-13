Final send-off for Bay crime fighter

The police and those in the safety and security fraternity braved the cold and rain on Saturday to hold a send-off for late police captain Garth Rademeyer.

The captain’s final convoy, led by his family, started outside St Thomas High School in Gelvandale at midday and ended at the beachfront opposite the Humewood Golf Club.

A short farewell service was held on the beach before his ashes were scattered in the water.

Rademeyer died of a heart attack in his Gelvandale home on July 6. He was 66 years old.

Speaking at the beach, Rademeyer’s daughter, Nicky Harmse, said the family was comforted by the knowledge that he had lived his life fully.

“He was such a disciplinarian and between him and my mom, who is [the opposite], we were just always caught in the middle.”

“As a reservist, you are expected to work 16 hours a week, but my dad worked those 16 hours in a day, so when he said he was tired last week, we believed him.

“We aren’t crying like people who have no hope. We know where my dad’s [spirit] has gone because we know the life he lived,” Harmse said.