A senior ANC councillor in Buffalo City Metro died from Covid-19 complications on Saturday night.

The councillor, who cannot be named until his next of kin have been notified of his passing has been fighting for his life at an East London hospital.

He was hospitalised last week.

He is the third BCM councillor to die this month after Zukiswa Mankayi and Gideon Norexe died two weeks ago.