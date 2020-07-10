SA’s population grows by almost two-million in two years

There are about 59.62-million people living in SA, an increase of 1.89-million from two years ago, Stats SA revealed on Thursday.

The majority of the population is female and accounts for 51.1%, about 30.5-million.

The findings in the 2020 midyear population estimates reveal that Gauteng remains the country’s most populous province, with about 15.5-million, accounting for 26% of the country’s total population.

It is followed by KwaZulu-Natal with an estimated 11.5-million people (19,3%).

The Northern Cape remains the province with the smallest share of the population with about 1.29-million people (2.2%).

The survey also found that about 28.6% of the population was younger than 15.

The majority of these live in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The elderly population, those aged 60 and above, constitute about 5.4-million, or 9.1%.

Of the elderly, the highest percentage, 24.1% (1.31-million), live in Gauteng.

Stats SA said the proportion of people aged 60 and older was increasing over time.

Some of the key findings of the report are:

