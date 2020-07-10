Mom, daughter animated over sweet success with medical cartoon
A Johannesburg anaesthetist has hit the snooze button on her 26-year career to team up with her artist daughter to tackle pressing medical issues through animation.
Dr Tshepo Maaka and her daughter, Kabelo, a 25-year-old animator and illustrator, tried their hands at the genre with their first short documentary, 3 Teaspoons of Sugar, which featured at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France recently. ..
