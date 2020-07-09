NMU opens online applications for 2021

Nelson Mandela University has allayed concerns that grade 12 pupils may have had about furthering their education, with online applications for 2021 now open.

The university said in a statement that grade 12 pupils who have had their final year of school interrupted by Covid-19, will be allowed to use their grade 11 final results to apply to the university.

For pupils who already completed grade 12 last year, applications can be made using their final grade 12 results.

Deputy vice-chancellor: learning and teaching Cheryl Foxcroft said they wanted to reassure students that they would be accepting applications.

“Online applications for 2021 will be processed as normal, with the early application closing date of August 3.

“We fully understand the concerns that university applicants, and in particular this year’s matrics, may have about their higher education futures,” Foxcroft said.