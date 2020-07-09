R15m set aside to help sporting and creative sector in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye recently announced that R15m was being allocated to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the sporting and creative sectors.

The department received about 700 relief fund applications from various districts across the province.

Nkomonye said the process would be concluded by August 14 and the successful beneficiaries would be announced thereafter.

Nkomonye said the number of applications indicated the need from athletes, artists and crafters for the relief grant.

She said since the closure of submissions two weeks ago, the department’s data capturers have been counting and collating applications and adding them to the database.

“I can safely report that the adjudication panel will soon start their work of choosing beneficiaries.

“I know the frustration of our creatives and athletes who have been without any source of income for the past four months,” she said.