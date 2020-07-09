R15m set aside to help sporting and creative sector in Eastern Cape
Eastern Cape sports, recreation, arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye recently announced that R15m was being allocated to mitigate the effects of Covid-19 on the sporting and creative sectors.
The department received about 700 relief fund applications from various districts across the province.
Nkomonye said the process would be concluded by August 14 and the successful beneficiaries would be announced thereafter.
Nkomonye said the number of applications indicated the need from athletes, artists and crafters for the relief grant.
She said since the closure of submissions two weeks ago, the department’s data capturers have been counting and collating applications and adding them to the database.
“I can safely report that the adjudication panel will soon start their work of choosing beneficiaries.
“I know the frustration of our creatives and athletes who have been without any source of income for the past four months,” she said.
Nkomonye said the grant would benefit those who were able to prove the pandemic prevented them from making money they would ordinarily make.
“The panel comprises of individuals with knowledge of the sector, experience on issues of governance and fund disbursement.
“I have no doubt that they will do everything in their power to make sure that candidates who should benefit from this grant, benefit,” she said.
She had asked that the process be handled with urgency.
Applications were initially opened online but they soon realised that the majority of people were struggling to upload documents online, and some did not have access to the internet as they live in the deep rural parts of the province, she said.
“We [then] had distributed hard copy application forms in all our districts, our officials were on-site to assist all those who would have had problems completing the application forms.”