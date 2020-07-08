Wits prof and health MEC Bandile Masuku butt heads over Gauteng’s readiness for Covid-19 ‘storm’

Wits professor Alex van den Heever has criticised Gauteng for failing to prepare for “the storm”, saying the province lacked a strategic plan to handle a surge of Covid-19 cases.

Van den Heever, who is a professor at the Wits School of Governance, told eNCA on Wednesday that it was difficult to assess Gauteng's response because there was no “public or strategic” document available.

“In the Western Cape they did have one and I have read the strategy and understood what they were doing. When the testing became very difficult to keep with one strategy, they altered it,” he told eNCA.

He said there may be a strategic document for Gauteng but he had not seen it.