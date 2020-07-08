Back to school — and a new reality for Nelson Mandela Bay toddlers

Eager to show off their superhero masks and funky visors to their buddies, many excited Bay toddlers returned to school on Wednesday after a court ruling that private preschools could reopen in SA.



And the principals of the various schools throughout Nelson Mandela Bay said they were doing everything in their power to keep the little ones safe...

