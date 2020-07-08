Veterans hit out at ANC’s ‘political gangsters’
Members of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and the Veterans League in Nelson Mandela Bay have weighed in on the factional infighting within the ANC, referring to some party members as “political gangsters”.
In the last week, rifts within the ANC have played out in the public arena, with some branches calling for the regional task team (RTT) to be disbanded by the national executive committee, while other branch members defended it, saying it had done sterling work...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.