'Do it your way': Gordhan to unions declining SAA retrenchments

The public enterprises department says it is unable to accommodate the demands of several unions linked to the South African Airways (SAA) business rescue plan.

In a statement released on Monday evening, the department said it had separate meetings with each union - as well as non-unionised SAA workers - and tabled its restructuring plan in regards to the number of retrenchments it intends to make as well as the Voluntary Severance Packages (VSP).

The department has had separate meetings with:

the National Transport Movement (NTM);

the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu);

the Aviation Union of Southern Africa (Ausa);

Solidarity;

the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa);

the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca);

the SAA Pilots' Association (Saapa); and

representatives of SAA non-unionised managers and ground staff.

Minister Pravin Gordhan said there was a split in agreement to the terms, with some unions agreeing to the tabled terms while others raised concerns.