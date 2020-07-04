Teacher collapses and dies at Soshanguve school

A 48-year-old female teacher died at Central Secondary School in Soshanguve in Tshwane on Friday.

The Gauteng education department said the teacher collapsed near a water fountain on the school premises. She was taken to a nearby office by colleagues.

Emergency services were immediately called, but paramedics certified her dead on their arrival at the school.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said district officials immediately visited the school to provide the necessary support and advised that the school be dismissed after the incident.

Mabona said the department's psychosocial and employee wellness teams will visit the school on Monday to offer the necessary support.

“Indeed this is devastating and difficult to comprehend in this difficult period. We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community.

“We want to assure the family that they are in our prayers during this time of grief. We will facilitate a memorial service to celebrate her life, in the near future”, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.