Covid-19 relief: UIF changing how it pays out cash after multimillion-rand fraud

The UIF has had to change how it approves payments to companies after a Pretoria man allegedly defrauded it to the tune of R5.7m.

Tshepang Phohole, who works for CSG Resources, allegedly created a profile on behalf of the company on the UIF system and used his personal bank account.

He is alleged to have then pocketed the R5.7m meant for his co-workers — and later went on a spending spree.

Addressing parliament's labour and employment portfolio committee on Friday, UIF COO Victoria Maluleke said they had now decided to use bank variation instead of just validating the account number provided.

Maluleke said in the case of CSG Resources, the employees' banking details were valid and that was the reason they paid the amount.