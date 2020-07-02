Son jailed for life for raping mother

A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his mother in Clocolan in the Free State.

The Clocolan high court sentenced the man to a further four months for common assault.

On June 3 2018, the son arrived at their home under the influence of drugs, said police.

Police spokesperson Col Thandi Mabambo said he woke his mother up and assaulted her.

“As a result the mother sustained bruises all over her body. The accused alleged that his mother was possessed with demons.

“After the assault he raped her. Her screams were heard by neighbours who came to her rescue and found the accused busy raping his mother.”