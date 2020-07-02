Record high June temperatures for parts of Eastern Cape

Port Elizabeth recorded one of the hottest Junes on record since record-keeping started in 1950.

SA Weather Service spokesperson in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson, said the average maximum temperature of 22.5ºC surpassed the 1996 record of 22.1ºC and was almost 2ºC higher than the average of 20.7ºC.

East London also recorded its highest average maximum temperature since 1950 — 24.1ºC.

“The main reason for this is the relatively cloudless conditions, and the lowered number and intensity of frontal systems passing over the region,” Sampson said.

“East London recorded the highest average sunshine hours for June at 8.6 hours, while Port Elizabeth’s average of 8.2 hours was second highest since 2000, when the average for June was 8.5 hours.

“This is for the period 1990-2020.”

Sampson said the eastern half of the Eastern Cape had experienced a good summer rainfall season, “while the western half was not so lucky”.

“The eastern half had on average 37% above the norm for the first six months of the year,” he said.

“The northern areas of the western half received roughly 20% above normal figures, while the southern regions received around 20% below normal.

“For June, Port Elizabeth recorded less than half of the average rainfall of 53mm, with only 23mm being measured.”

The total rainfall for the first half of the year was 219mm, Sampson said.

Though disappointing, as it is well below the average of 280mm, it does show some promise, as it is the best figure recorded since 2015, when 301mm was measured for the same period,” he said.

“This ties in with the seasonal forecast that is maintaining its forecast of normal to above normal rainfall in the areas west of Port Elizabeth for the next few months.

“To the east it persists with a dry winter, which is normal for those areas.”

Other record average maximum temperatures around the province were: