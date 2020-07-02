Family goes car shopping with R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers
Just days after Pretoria factory worker Tshepang Phohole allegedly funnelled millions in Covid-19 relief funds to his girlfriend and relatives, his brother-in-law went car shopping.
Tebogo Masoko, who is married to Phohole’s sister Itumeleng, had his eye on second-hand VW Polo GTI at a showroom in Ormonde...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.