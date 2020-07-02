Family goes car shopping with R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers

PREMIUM

Just days after Pretoria factory worker Tshepang Phohole allegedly funnelled millions in Covid-19 relief funds to his girlfriend and relatives, his brother-in-law went car shopping.



Tebogo Masoko, who is married to Phohole’s sister Itumeleng, had his eye on second-hand VW Polo GTI at a showroom in Ormonde...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.