Buyeye’s call for stricter lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay intensifies
Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called for a more intense lockdown to help curb Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay.
This comes after the Bay recorded 7,514 positive cases as at June 29.
“The increasing numbers won’t change, there is nothing more we can request from the residents which we have not requested already.
“That is why we are of the view that, in the Bay, a [stricter] lockdown would really assist us in controlling the virus.” Buyeye said.
“Hospitals are not coping, police stations and clinics often close because of Covid-19 and beds are running out in the health facilities.”
Buyeye said the most efficient means to curb the rate of infections would be to place the city back on level 4 and restrict the movement of residents.
Covid-19 disaster management forum chair Shane Brown said while the city had measures in place to assist hospitals, there was a fear of hospital beds running out.
“You can’t stop the spread of the virus if people are moving around.
“People are moving around and socialising without wearing masks, which is the most critical protective gear to fight the virus,” Brown said.
“We really fear a situation where we run out of beds to help patients and run out of transport to get them to the facilities.
“While some people have their own transport, the majority does not and they can’t use public transport as they are positive cases.”
Buyeye, in a statement issued by the municipality on Wednesday, said it was alarming that infections in Motherwell had now surpassed the 1,000 mark, recording a total of 1,061.
Other hotspot areas include Uitenhage with 564 recorded cases, KwaNobuhle with 580 and Kwazakhele with 551 positive cases this week.
“A lockdown is the only way the infection rate could be controlled during the winter season,” Buyeye said.