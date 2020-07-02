Buyeye’s call for stricter lockdown in Nelson Mandela Bay intensifies

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye has called for a more intense lockdown to help curb Covid-19 infections in Nelson Mandela Bay.

This comes after the Bay recorded 7,514 positive cases as at June 29.

“The increasing numbers won’t change, there is nothing more we can request from the residents which we have not requested already.

“That is why we are of the view that, in the Bay, a [stricter] lockdown would really assist us in controlling the virus.” Buyeye said.

“Hospitals are not coping, police stations and clinics often close because of Covid-19 and beds are running out in the health facilities.”

Buyeye said the most efficient means to curb the rate of infections would be to place the city back on level 4 and restrict the movement of residents.