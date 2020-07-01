Biggest daily jump as 8,124 new cases of Covid-19 recorded

Also on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal became the four province - after the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng - to pass the 10,000 mark for confirmed infections.

The ministry reported an additional 92 Covid-19 related deaths:

37 from the Western Cape;

28 from Gauteng;

17 from the Eastern Cape; and

10 from KwaZulu-Natal.

There have now been 2,749 Covid-19 related deaths recorded.

The mortality rate is at 1.7%, lower than the global average.

According to the ministry, 76,025 people have recovered from the illness - a recovery rate of 47.7%.

The data is based on 1,666,939 total tests, of which 36,931 were in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.