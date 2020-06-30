Covid-19: 2,376 people are being treated in hospitals across Gauteng

Gauteng is moving closer to recording 40,000 Covid-19 infections, and the provincial death toll is now 180.

The provincial health department said on Tuesday that the total number of infections stood at 39,841, and there had been 10,534 recoveries.

Gauteng has seen a rapid jump in the number of infections as the coronavirus spreads.

On Tuesday health department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said 28,832 people had been identified after coming into contact with people who have Covid-19, and of these 18,137 were cleared after 14 days without showing any symptoms.

"A total number of 2,376 of people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities," she said.