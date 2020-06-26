David Mabuza chastises ministers over slow answers to parliamentary questions

In a supplementary question, IFP chief whip Narend Singh told Mabuza that around 172 written questions remained unanswered by ministers. He appealed to the deputy president to crack the whip as the leader of government business.

Mabuza said ministers had been reminded on Wednesday of their duty to respond.

“Just yesterday we have indicated to members of the executive those that are still having questions that are outstanding and we are going to insist on that.”

Mabuza added that ministers were under extreme time pressures, juggling their normal duties while helping manage the Covid-19 crisis.

“It is very difficult to really manage the business of the executive and the business of parliament. I find it very difficult. Every time there is a friction, there is a clash. There is a moment when members of the executive must be in parliament and they have got meetings of the executive.

"For instance, of late we have got an additional meeting which has been included, the standing meeting of the command council on a Tuesday. So a Tuesday is now off. Then on a Wednesday, normally, it is cabinet. One week it is cabinet committees.

"So members of the executive have got a very tight space.”

He said that an engagement with the National Assembly's programming committee would have to take place in order to avoid the current clash of schedules between the executive and the legislature.