Battered woman tells of her alleged assault by businessman boyfriend

PREMIUM

An alleged lack of remorse on the part of the man she accuses of beating her up on Friday led to a young Port Elizabeth woman finally reporting a case of assault against her ex-boyfriend.



Businessman Naadir Abader, the owner of security company Chronicle Protection, was arrested on Tuesday evening and released on R500 bail directly from the police station. ..

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.